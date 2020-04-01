If you didn’t believe it the first time – and we don’t blame you if so – you have another opportunity to watch the seemingly impossible happen right before your eyes.

Relive the UCLA Bruins‘ epic comeback win over the Texas A&M Aggies tonight on FS1 at 9:30 pm ET.

Tonight, we relive the game where @josh3rosen became a legend for @UCLAFootball 🙌 pic.twitter.com/M1u5MukvkQ Article continues below ... — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) April 1, 2020

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen led the charge, helping the Bruins overcome a 34-point second half deficit, in what would become the second biggest comeback in NCAA history.

And tonight, we’re bringing back all the magic from that fateful fall evening.

The improbable comeback.

The fake spike.

The Legend of Josh Rosen. Tonight at 9:30 PM ET on FS1. pic.twitter.com/kfVAOM4V8p — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) April 1, 2020

