UFC’s Aanon Robinson injured on season-opening kickoff

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UCF defensive back Aaron Robinson is expected to fully recover after being injured on the opening kickoff of the Knights‘ season and taken off the field on a stretcher.

The sophomore transfer from Alabama was covering the kickoff Thursday night and hit UConn’s Keyion Dixon as he returned the ball 16 yards out of the end zone.

Robinson, who appeared to collide head-first with another UCF player, lay motionless near the spot of the tackle as his teammates kneeled nearby in prayer.

Medics worked on him for about 9 minutes, cutting away his shoulder pads and taking the facemask off his helmet before strapping him to a stretcher. Robinson gave a thumbs-up sign while leaving the field.

“He’s going to be OK,” coach Josh Heupel said. “He’s going to stay overnight. They’ll monitor him and make sure he’s going to be OK.”

The play was the first for any ranked team this season. No. 21 UCF beat UConn 56-17 to extend the longest winning streak in the nation to 14 games.