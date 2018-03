(STATS) – UC Davis announced games at Cal in 2022 and ’24 on Tuesday.

The two programs will meet at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley on Sept. 3, 2022 and Aug. 31, 2024. They already have a matchup scheduled for Aug. 31, 2019.

Cal holds a 9-0 lead in the series. UC Davis, a Big Sky member, finished 5-6 under coach Dan Hawkins last season.