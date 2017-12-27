UAPB selects Thomas to lift program

(STATS) – Arkansas-Pine Bluff has reached across the SWAC to hire former Alcorn State defensive coordinator Cedric Thomas as its new coach.

Thomas, introduced at a news conference on campus Tuesday, played cornerback at UAPB in the 1998 and ’99 seasons. He replaces Monte Coleman, who was fired last month after going 40-70 in 10 seasons.

Thomas was on the Alcorn State staff the last six years, including as defensive coordinator the last two seasons. The Braves appeared in the final four SWAC championship games, winning titles in 2014 and ’15.

The Cleveland, Mississippi, native has other assistant coaching experience at Mississippi Delta Community College, where he also played for two seasons before transferring to UAPB, Itawamba Community College and UT Martin.

UAPB won the SWAC title in 2012, but has suffered through five straight losing seasons, including 2-9 this year.