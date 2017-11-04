UAB, football coach Bill Clark agree to new 5-year contract

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) UAB has agreed to a new five-year contract with football coach Bill Clark that will top $1 million by the final season.

Athletic director Mark Ingram announced the agreement in principle Friday night. Clark’s $900,000 first-year pay will increase to $1.15 million in 2022.

Clark took over in 2014 and had the Blazers bowl eligible for the first time in a decade. Then UAB shut down the program for financial reasons and re-started it in June 2015.

Clark led the program’s rebuild over the past two years, and the Blazers are 5-3 in their first season back.

The Blazers had gone 5-19 in the previous two seasons before Clark’s arrival. They’re 11-9 under him heading into Saturday’s game with Rice and can become bowl eligible with a win.

The contract is subject to approval by the University of Alabama system’s board of trustees.

