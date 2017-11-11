Turnovers lift Towson over William & Mary 26-14 (Nov 11, 2017)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) Coby Tippett returned a punt 62 yards for a score, the Tigers converted two turnovers into scores, and Towson shut out William & Mary in the second half to win 26-14 on Saturday.

Kobe Young scored the go-ahead TD on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter for Towson (4-6, 2-5 Colonial Athletic Association), which trailed 14-12 at halftime. Jamal Watson’s interception of Tommy McKee’s pass set up Ryan Stover’s 2-yard run on the next play for Towson’s final score.

McKee fumbled when sacked by Kanyia Anderson on the Tribe’s opening drive. Towson’s Clifton Jones recovered the ball and Ellis Knudson scored on a 1-yard run four plays later. Tippett scored on the next Tigers possession, racing up the middle, then cutting to the right sideline after getting a key block.

Article continues below ...

McKee, 18 of 27 for 168 yards passing, hit Nick Muse on a 5-yard scoring pass and scored on a 3-yard run for William & Mary (2-8, 0-7).

—

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25