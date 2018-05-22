Tulane extends Fritz contract 2 years through 2023

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen says the contract for football coach Willie Fritz has been extended by two years through the 2023 season.

The extension comes after two years at the helm for Fritz, who has improved Tulane’s victory total in each campaign, but has yet to win more than five games in a season.

Dannen says Fritz has provided ”great leadership” and has the team ”poised to achieve at a high level” in the American Athletic Conference.

Fritz says he ”couldn’t be more excited” about the direction of the program.

On the final play of its final game last season, Tulane fell inches short of a touchdown which would have given the Green Wave a 6-6 record and bowl eligibility.

Tulane opens the 2018 season at home against Wake Forest on Aug. 30.

