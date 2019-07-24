Tucker names receivers coach Chiaverini assistant head coach

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — New Colorado coach Mel Tucker has named wide receivers coach Darrin Chiaverini as his assistant head coach.

The 41-year-old former NFL receiver was one of three assistants Tucker kept from former coach Mike MacIntyre’s staff when Tucker was hired Dec. 5.

Chiaverini is a highly respected recruiter and his receiving corps has posted the three most productive seasons in school history over the last three seasons.

They’ve combined for 653 receptions for 8,208 yards and 49 touchdowns. The group included Bryce Bobo, Shay Fields, Jay MacIntyre, Devin Ross, Juwann Winfree and current starters Laviska Shenault and K.D. Nixon.

Chiaverini, who played four seasons in the NFL with Cleveland, Dallas and Atlanta after starring at Colorado, is the Buffaloes‘ first assistant head coach since Rip Scherer served in that role for Jon Embree in 2011-12.