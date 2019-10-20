Tropical Storm Nestor forces postponement at Florida A&M

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The clash between Mid-East Atlantic Conference unbeatens North Carolina A&T at Florida A&M has been postponed until Sunday at 2 p.m. (EST) because of concerns about inclement weather from Tropical Storm Nestor.

NCA&T (4-1, 2-0) is ranked No. 10 in the STATS FCS poll and stands just behind the Rattlers (5-1, 3-0) in the MEAC.

Nestor moved into Georgia Saturday night after spawning a string of tornados over the Florida Panhandle, according to the National Weather Service.