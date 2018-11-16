Toledo bowl eligible with 56-34 win over Kent State

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Bryant Koback ran 17 times for 192 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday night, and Toledo became bowl eligible with a 56-34 win over Kent State.

The Rockets (6-5, 4-3 Mid-American Conference) scored four straight touchdowns to lead 49-17 on Eli Peters‘ 55-yard touchdown pass to Jon’Vea Johnson with 10:06 left in the third quarter. The Golden Flashes (2-9, 1-6) answered with 10 points to cut the deficit to 22 but would get no closer.

Art Thompkins added 122 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries for Toledo, which totaled 384 yards on the ground.

Koback scored Toledo’s third straight touchdown in the first half on a 44-yard run to make it 21-7 with 13:03 left in the second quarter and made it 35-17 with 15-yard run early in the third quarter.

Jo-El Shaw ran for 116 yards and a touchdown and Mike Carrigan caught seven passes for 110 yards and a score for Kent State.