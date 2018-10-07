Toback’s 3 TDs lead Toledo past Bowling Green 52-36

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Eli Peters threw for three touchdowns, Bryant Koback ran for three scores and Toledo used the fourth quarter to distance itself from Bowling Green 52-36 on Saturday.

It was the Rockets‘ ninth-straight win in their series against Bowling Green.

Leading 31-28 entering the fourth, Koback had touchdown runs of 7, 5 and 21 yards in a 6-½-minute span for a 52-28 lead with 3:10 left to play.

Toledo (3-2, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) built a 17-0 lead after a quarter before the Falcons got two scores from Andrew Clair, one on a 60-yard run, and another on a 61-yard pass from Jarret Doege, to reduce the deficit to 24-21 at halftime. The teams traded touchdowns in the third before Toledo’s decisive fourth quarter.

Koback finished with 90 yards rushing on 11 carries and Shakif Seymour ran 18 times for 101 yards. Doege led Bowling Green (1-5, 0-2) with 289 yards passing and three touchdowns, and Clair had 12 carries for 118 yards.