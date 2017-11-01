Three from FCS are Campbell Trophy finalists

(STATS) – Three seniors from FCS schools were named Wednesday as finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes the best football scholar-athlete in the nation.

Jacksonville State offensive lineman Justin Lea, Stephen F. Austin safety Marlon Walls and South Dakota State wide receiver Jake Wieneke are part of the 13-player list, chosen out of an earlier group of 181 semifinalists from NCAA Division I, II and III programs as well as NAIA members.

The Campbell Trophy, known as the “Academic Heisman” award and presented by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame, is named in honor of the former player and head coach at Columbia University.

A candidate must be a senior or graduate student in his final season of eligibility and have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale. He also must display strong leadership and citizenship.

Lea has a 3.92 GPA in emergency management and geography, Walls a 4.00 in engineering physics and Wieneke a 3.63 in physical/teacher education.

Each finalist receives an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner will be announced Dec. 5 at the 60th NFF Annual Awards Dinner in New York and will have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.