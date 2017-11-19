Thomson with 4 TDs, Sacramento St. holds off UC Davis 52-47 (Nov 18, 2017)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Kevin Thomson threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score in the first half, and Sacramento State held off a late UC Davis rally for a 52-47 victory on Saturday.

Thomson had scoring throws of 22, 25 and 53 yards, and his 8-yard TD run just before halftime gave Sacramento State (7-4, 6-2 Big Sky) a 38-14 lead.

Elijah Dotson and Joseph Ajeigbe had short runs into the end zone to stretch Sacramento State’s lead to 52-21.

Article continues below ...

Justin Williams ran for a 19-yard touchdown, and Keelan Doss added a 42-yard score for UC Davis (5-6, 3-5) to end the third quarter. Tehran Thomas scored from 5-yards out and Jake Maier tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Wesley Preece and the Aggies pulled to 52-47 with 3:35 remaining.

The Aggies got the ball back with 3:13 left, but couldn’t convert on fourth-and-6.

Thomson threw for 276 yards. Maier was 31-of-53 passing for 325 yards with two touchdown passes.

—

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25