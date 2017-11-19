Thomas out at Northwestern State; more coaching changes expected

(STATS) – The head coaching carousel could very well turn often in the coming weeks as many FCS programs begin to conclude the 2017 season.

The latest change is occurring at Northwestern State, which announced it isn’t renewing coach Jay Thomas’ contract after five seasons. He was set to coach his final game against Southland Conference rival Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

Thomas, 57, has a 20-36 record with the Demons, including 14-27 in the Southland. He also coached Nicholls for six seasons from 2004-09 and has a 47-71 career record.

Seventeen FCS programs had new head coaches to start the 2017 season. Earlier this fall, Alabama State (SWAC) fired third-year coach Brian Jenkins, installing Donald Hill-Eley as the interim coach, and Holy Cross fired 14th-year coach Tom Gilmore, replacing him with interim coach Brian Rock. Also, Northern Arizona announced 20th-year coach Jerome Souers would not return after this season.