Theft charge against Texas Tech running back dismissed

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors in Lubbock have dismissed a theft charge against Texas Tech running back Da’Leon Ward.

Lubbock County District Attorney Matt Powell says there wasn’t enough evidence to convict Ward. The sophomore from Dallas was charged with theft between $2,500 to $30,000. According to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal , Powell said Ward never should have been arrested and the case shouldn’t have been filed.

Before redshirting last season, Ward became the first freshman to lead Texas Tech in rushing since Shaud Williams in 1999. He had 428 yards rushing and three touchdowns in 2016.

Ward has been in the mix to be the starting running back for the Red Raiders.