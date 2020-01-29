The ReUnion with Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Reggie Wayne and Michael Irvin — LIVE from Miami at 6:00 PM ET!

FOX Sports presents “The ReUnion,” a players-only discussion featuring Miami Hurricanes legends Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Reggie Wayne and Michael Irvin as they reminisce about their iconic days at The U.

“The ReUnion” streams on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and FOXSports.com today at 6:00 PM ET, live from the network’s South Beach studio location at Lummus Park. “The ReUnion” is filmed in front of a live studio audience, and fans have the chance to ask questions of the former Hurricane greats by interacting with @FOXSports on various social platforms.

Fans interested in attending the taping may claim a ticket with 1iota and are encouraged to wear Miami gear.