The ReUnion with Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Reggie Wayne and Michael Irvin — LIVE from Miami at 6:00 PM ET!

FOX Sports presents “The ReUnion,” a players-only discussion featuring Miami Hurricanes legends Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Reggie Wayne and Michael Irvin as they reminisce about their iconic days at The U.

It's all about THE U 🙌@MiamiHurricanes legends Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Michael Irvin and Reggie Wayne reunite in South Beach for the show of a lifetime.#TheReUnion. Wednesday. 6p ET/3p PT. Streaming on FOX Sports Website, App and Social. pic.twitter.com/xnIw1YOLBB — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 29, 2020

Article continues below ...

“The ReUnion” streams on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and FOXSports.com today at 6:00 PM ET, live from the network’s South Beach studio location at Lummus Park. “The ReUnion” is filmed in front of a live studio audience, and fans have the chance to ask questions of the former Hurricane greats by interacting with @FOXSports on various social platforms.

What questions do you have for Ed Reed, Ray Lewis, Michael Irvin and Reggie Wayne? Use #TheReUnion for a chance to have your question answered by these @CanesFootball legends 🙌 Watch tonight at 6p ET/3p PT. Streaming on FOX Sports Website, App and Social. pic.twitter.com/QmN0IrOukv — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 29, 2020

Fans interested in attending the taping may claim a ticket with 1iota and are encouraged to wear Miami gear.