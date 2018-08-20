The Latest: Charges filed against Wisconsin WR Cephus

<p> In this Nov. 4, 2017, photo, Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind. Cephus says he’s taking a leave of absence from the team because he believes prosecutors intend to file criminal charges against him for an incident in April involving what he calls a “consensual relationship.” In a tweet late Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, Cephus didn’t specify what he is accused of but denied any wrongdoing and said he has been wrongfully accused. (M.P. King/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) </p>

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus, who has taken a leave of absence from the team (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Wisconsin has suspended Quintez Cephus after authorities charged the wide receiver with two felony counts of sexual assault.

The Dane County District Attorney’s Office has charged Quintez Cephus with third-degree sexual assault and second-degree sex assault of an intoxicated victim. Madison police say Cephus is accused of assaulting two women on April 22.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez says Cephus is suspended from competition and practice pending the “availability of further information relating to the case.”

Cephus had already taken a leave of absence from the team on Saturday. He posted in a tweet that he believed that prosecutors intended to file criminal charges against him stemming from an incident in April involving what he called a “consensual relationship.”

Cephus denied any wrongdoing and said he has been wrongfully accused.