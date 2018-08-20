The Latest: Charges filed against Wisconsin WR Cephus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus, who has taken a leave of absence from the team (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Wisconsin has suspended Quintez Cephus after authorities charged the wide receiver with two felony counts of sexual assault.

The Dane County District Attorney’s Office has charged Quintez Cephus with third-degree sexual assault and second-degree sex assault of an intoxicated victim. Madison police say Cephus is accused of assaulting two women on April 22.

Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez says Cephus is suspended from competition and practice pending the “availability of further information relating to the case.”

Cephus had already taken a leave of absence from the team on Saturday. He posted in a tweet that he believed that prosecutors intended to file criminal charges against him stemming from an incident in April involving what he called a “consensual relationship.”

Cephus denied any wrongdoing and said he has been wrongfully accused.