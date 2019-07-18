The Latest: Virginia Tech coach not set to name starting QB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on Atlantic Coast Conference media days (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente says he’s not ready to name a starting quarterback until after he knows if Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister will be eligible to play this season for the Hokies.

Burmeister is petitioning the NCAA for immediate eligibility, but there has not been a ruling yet. Fuente expects one fairly soon.

Junior Ryan Willis would appear to be the frontrunner for the job on paper, but Fuente said Thursday during ACC media days that “it wouldn’t be wise to close the job before I know who is going to be able to compete.” The 6-foot-4, 211-pound Willis appeared in two games last season and made his first start against Duke leading the Hokies to a 31-13 win by completing 17 of 27 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns.

Fuente says he promised everyone a chance to compete for the job, so he is withholding any decision at this time.