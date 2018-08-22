The Latest: Ohio State board discussing Meyer investigation

<p> FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017, file photo, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer stands along the sideline during the first half of the team's Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Indianapolis. The investigation of how Meyer handled domestic violence accusations against an assistant has drawn attention to his contractual obligation to report violations of Ohio State’s sexual misconduct policy. It’s a type of specificity becoming increasingly common in college athletic contracts, especially for highly paid coaches who are standard-bearers for their universities. Sports law experts say such provisions clarify expectations for those employees and can make it easier for schools to fire them without compensation if they fall short. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) </p>

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on Ohio State’s investigation into coach Urban Meyer and his handling of domestic violence allegations against a former Buckeyes assistant coach (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has arrived at Longaberger Alumni House on the school’s campus, where the board of trustees and university president are meeting to discuss his future with the Buckeyes.

A camera crew from Columbus television station WSYX tweeted out a photo of Meyer outside the service entrance of the building not long after the board went into a closed executive session.

The board is considering whether Meyer should be punished for his handling of domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant coach. He has been on paid leave since Aug. 8. The Buckeyes opens their season Sept. 1.

Meyer hasn’t been allowed on campus during his leave, which also barred him from speaking with players, coaches and others associated with the football program.