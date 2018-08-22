The Latest: Ohio State board discussing Meyer investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on Ohio State’s investigation into coach Urban Meyer and his handling of domestic violence allegations against a former Buckeyes assistant coach (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer has arrived at Longaberger Alumni House on the school’s campus, where the board of trustees and university president are meeting to discuss his future with the Buckeyes.

A camera crew from Columbus television station WSYX tweeted out a photo of Meyer outside the service entrance of the building not long after the board went into a closed executive session.

The board is considering whether Meyer should be punished for his handling of domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant coach. He has been on paid leave since Aug. 8. The Buckeyes opens their season Sept. 1.

Meyer hasn’t been allowed on campus during his leave, which also barred him from speaking with players, coaches and others associated with the football program.