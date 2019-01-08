The Latest: Nikki Haley on Tigers sideline before title game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the College Football Playoff national championship (all times local):

8 a.m.

President Donald Trump is congratulating Clemson for winning the national championship with a 44-16 win over Alabama.

In a tweet , Trump called the Tigers “a truly great football team” that pulled off an “an incredible win last night against a powerful Alabama team.” Trump also called it a big win for South Carolina. On Monday night, former South Carolina Gov. and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley was on the Clemson sideline before the game. She is a Clemson graduate who resigned as ambassador effective Dec. 31.

Trump says he was looking forward to seeing Clemson and coach Dabo Swinney for a second time at the White House. The Tigers visited in 2017 after their championship run the previous season.