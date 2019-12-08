The Latest: Toledo left out of bowl berths despite 6-6 mark
AP
6:30 p.m.
Toledo is not headed to a bowl despite going 6-6 this season.
With 79 teams bowl eligible and 78 slots available, there was going to be a team left out. The Rockets lost their final three games of the regular season and will have their streak of nine straight winning seasons snapped.
The last time Toledo missed a bowl was when the Rockets went 7-5 in 2013 and still stayed home.
The Mid-American Conference did put seven other teams in bowls this season, matching the league’s best mark. The MAC also had seven bowl invitations in 2012 and 2015.
