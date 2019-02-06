The Latest: Florida flips ‘Bama commit early on signing day

The Latest on national signing day (all times Eastern):

4:15 p.m.

Tennessee has added a pair of top-50 recruits with offensive tackle Darnell Wright and linebacker Henry To’oto’o both choosing the Volunteers.

Wright entered the day as the nation’s top remaining unsigned prospect. He’s rated 10th overall according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

The additions of Wright and December signee Wanya Morris (28th in the 247Sports Composite) should provide a big boost to a Tennessee offensive line that has struggled mightily the last two seasons.

To’oto’o is ranked 44th in the 247Sports Composite. Tennessee beat out Alabama and Washington for the California prospect.