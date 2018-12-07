The Latest: Baker wins Thorpe, Taylor takes Doak Walker

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on the college football awards show (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa topped Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray in college football player of the year awards on Thursday, 2-1. Tagovailoa won the Walter Camp and Maxwell awards and Murray was named AP Player of the Year. Murray also won the Davey O’Brien as top quarterback. Tagovailoa was a finalists for that, too.

Now they will head to New York for the Heisman Trophy presentation on Saturday night. The other finalists is Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, and for the first time in a few years, the Heisman ceremony will have some drama.