The Latest: Hurts ready to do whatever he can to help Tide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the College Football Playoff national championship media day (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Before heading to the national championship game, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had some good news for three of his lesser-known players.

Swinney awarded scholarships to walk-ons Carter Groomes, Regan Upshaw and Austin Jackson, carrying on the Tigers‘ tradition of rewarding those who put in the time and effort to help the team during the week, without the hope of getting a whole lot of actual playing time.

Swinney called the team together before a New Year’s Eve practice to announce his newest scholarship players. Groomes says he’ll “never forget that moment” and praised his coach for being “willing to offer that opportunity to walk-ons.”

Clemson’s most famous walk-on is receiver Hunter Renfro, who caught the winning touchdown pass in the national championship game two years ago. He is closing out his career on Monday as one of the Tigers’ biggest weapons.