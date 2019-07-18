The Latest: Storms delay Nebraska’s arrival at Big Ten event

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest from the opening day of Big Ten football media days (all times local):

Nebraska’s traveling party took a longer-than-expected route to Chicago thanks early morning thunderstorms.

The Huskers‘ charter flight Thursday was delayed and, once it finally was in the air, was forced to land in Peoria, Illinois, about 170 southwest of Chicago. The weather ruled out a Chicago landing, which meant another flight to Gary, Indiana, and a car trip into Chicago. That second flight was a bumpy one, too.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez was there were times when the plane dipped — and so did their stomachs.

All of this made Nebraska late to Big Ten media days, but they made it in the end.