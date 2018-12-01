The Latest: Championship Saturday starts with Texas TD

The Latest on college football’s championship Saturday (all times Eastern):

Championship Saturday is over in college football. Bowl selection Sunday is coming up.

Top-ranked Alabama, No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame are all expected to land berths in the four-team College Football Playoff when the field is announced on Sunday. The Crimson Tide won the SEC championship 35-28 over Georgia, the unbeaten Fighting Irish were idle and Clemson won the ACC title over Pittsburgh, 42-10.

The fourth and final berth is where the intrigue lies. Georgia could become the first two-loss team to make the playoff. Or maybe it will go to Oklahoma, which beat Texas 39-27 for the Big 12 championship. Or maybe it will go to Ohio State, which beat Northwestern 45-24 for the Big Ten title.

In all, there were nine championship games on Saturday. Besides the SEC, ACC, Big Ten and Big 12 games: UCF rallied to win the American Athletic championship, 56-41 over Memphis; Appalachian State won the Sun Belt title, 30-27 over Louisiana-Lafayette; UAB won the Conference USA championship, 27-25 over Middle Tennessee; Fresno State beat Boise State 19-16 in overtime for the Mountain West title; and Alcorn State won the SWAC championship with a 37-28 win over Southern.