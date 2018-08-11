The Latest: Miss St QB says Maryland coach ‘not out to hurt’

The Latest on the University of Maryland investigating allegations of coaches bullying players (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Keisha Staples, the mother of Maryland defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr., told the AP she is close with a group of about eight players’ parents who would like to meet with athletic director Damon Evans and school officials to voice their “full support” for coach DJ Durkin.

Brooks, a junior was part of Durkin’s first recruiting class in 2016.

Staples said her son has never told her of inappropriate behavior by Durkin or Court, and that Durkin has been open and accessible when any issues have come up with Brooks.

“I’m sure not everybody has had the same experience we’ve had, but we have had a good experience,” Staples said.

Staples said she has never had any interactions with Court.

“I don’t want the stigma to be at Maryland this is a toxic culture,” Staples said. “This is a football culture.”

She added: “They’re already dealing with the death of their teammate. Now they have to deal with the loss of their coach.”