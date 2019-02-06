The Latest: Florida flips ‘Bama commit early on signing day

The Latest on national signing day (all times Eastern):

12:45 p.m.

Mississippi has landed an elite running back prospect by beating out Alabama and Clemson for Jerrion Ealy.

Ealy is the nation’s No. 29 overall prospect in his class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

Ealy also is a talented baseball player and a potential first-round pick in June’s draft, which could force him into deciding whether to play football at Ole Miss or launch a professional baseball career.