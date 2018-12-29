The Latest: Dreary weather not an issue at the Cotton Bowl

The Latest on the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Cotton and Orange Bowls (all times EST):

10:30 p.m.

Austin Seibert has connected again, this time on a 26-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half to get Oklahoma within 31-13 of Alabama at the Orange Bowl.

And it was a record-setter for Seibert. He now has 496 career points, two more than Zane Gonzalez’s Football Bowl Subdivision career-record total for kickers amassed between 2013 and 2016 for Arizona State.

The Sooners ran 14 plays and went 66 yards, but settled for three points.

Alabama linebacker Christian Miller was hurt on the play immediately prior to the field-goal attempt, and appeared to be grabbing at a hamstring while he was down on the turf. It was not a sharp series for the Crimson Tide, who missed tackles on several plays.