The Latest: Ohio State trustee chair backs Meyer process

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the resignation of an Ohio State trustee over football coach’s suspension (all times local):

6:05 p.m.

The chairman of Ohio State University’s board of trustees has praised the process that went into investigating football coach Urban Meyer.

Trustee Michael Gasser says in a Thursday email released by the university that he was proud of the independence of Ohio State’s investigative committee.

Ohio State last week suspended Meyer and athletic director Gene Smith, finding they tolerated bad behavior for years from a now-fired assistant coach also accused of but not charged with domestic violence.

Gasser expressed pride in the work of outside experts and the board’s “deliberative nature” to find common ground on a complicated set of facts.

Gasser’s email was in response to an email from trustee Jeffrey Wadsworth, who wanted a stiffer penalty for Meyer and who resigned from the board in protest.