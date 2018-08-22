The Latest: Ohio State board discussing Meyer investigation

<p> FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017, file photo, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer stands along the sideline during the first half of the team's Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Indianapolis. The investigation of how Meyer handled domestic violence accusations against an assistant has drawn attention to his contractual obligation to report violations of Ohio State’s sexual misconduct policy. It’s a type of specificity becoming increasingly common in college athletic contracts, especially for highly paid coaches who are standard-bearers for their universities. Sports law experts say such provisions clarify expectations for those employees and can make it easier for schools to fire them without compensation if they fall short. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) </p>

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on Ohio State’s investigation into coach Urban Meyer and his handling of domestic violence allegations against a former Buckeyes assistant coach (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

Ohio State’s investigation into Urban Meyer handled domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant coach concluded the head coach and athletic director Gene Smith neither condoned nor covered up the alleged actions by Zach Smith. But, the investigation report summary said, Meyer and Smith failed to take sufficient management action relating to Zach Smith’s misconduct and retained an Assistant Coach who was not performing as an appropriate role model for OSU student-athletes.

“I want to apologize to Buckeye Nation,” Meyer said. “I followed my heart and not my head.”

Meyer is suspended for the first three games of the season against Oregon State, Rutgers and No. 16 TCU.