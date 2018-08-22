The Latest: Ohio State board discussing Meyer investigation

<p> FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017, file photo, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer stands along the sideline during the first half of the team's Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Indianapolis. The investigation of how Meyer handled domestic violence accusations against an assistant has drawn attention to his contractual obligation to report violations of Ohio State’s sexual misconduct policy. It’s a type of specificity becoming increasingly common in college athletic contracts, especially for highly paid coaches who are standard-bearers for their universities. Sports law experts say such provisions clarify expectations for those employees and can make it easier for schools to fire them without compensation if they fall short. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) </p>

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on Ohio State’s investigation into coach Urban Meyer and his handling of domestic violence allegations against a former Buckeyes assistant coach (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

The Ohio State University athletic director has arrived at the campus building where trustees are meeting to determine the fate of football coach Urban Meyer.

Gene Smith entered Longaberger Alumni House around 5 p.m., almost eight hours after trustees began closed-door deliberations.

The board is meeting with university President Michael V. Drake to consider whether Meyer should be punished for his handling of domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant coach that were raised by the assistant coach’s now ex-wife.

The assistant coach and his ex-wife have said both Gene Smith and Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, an instructor in Ohio State’s nursing school, knew of a 2015 instance of alleged domestic violence.