The Latest: Ohio State board discussing Meyer investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on Ohio State’s investigation into coach Urban Meyer and his handling of domestic violence allegations against a former Buckeyes assistant coach (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

The Ohio State University athletic director has arrived at the campus building where trustees are meeting to determine the fate of football coach Urban Meyer.

Gene Smith entered Longaberger Alumni House around 5 p.m., almost eight hours after trustees began closed-door deliberations.

The board is meeting with university President Michael V. Drake to consider whether Meyer should be punished for his handling of domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant coach that were raised by the assistant coach’s now ex-wife.

The assistant coach and his ex-wife have said both Gene Smith and Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, an instructor in Ohio State’s nursing school, knew of a 2015 instance of alleged domestic violence.