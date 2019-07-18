The Latest: Ohio St DE emulates Hayes: ‘The team up north’

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest from the opening day of Big Ten football media days (all times local):

5:25 p.m.

It’s never too early for some Ohio State-Michigan sniping.

Hours after Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh took a swipe at former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer’s legacy, Ohio State defensive end Jonathon Cooper played along.

Cooper was asked about new co-defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, who spent 13 seasons under different coaches at Michigan, including the entire Harbaugh tenure. Cooper said Mattison is great and has a great legacy “with the team up north.”

By refusing to name Michigan, Cooper was acting just like former Buckeyes coach Woody Hayes, who famously refused to mention his rival by name.