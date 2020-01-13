The Latest: Offenses heating up in championship showdown

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The latest from the College Football Playoff championship game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson in New Orleans (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

The national championship game is turning into the shootout many expected between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson.

After Clemson scored 10 straight points on B.T. Potter’s 52-yard field goal and Tee Higgins 36-yard touchdown run, LSU answered on Joe Burrow’s 3-yard scoring run to cut the lead to 17-14 in the second quarter.

The 17 points put up by both teams were scored in less than five minutes.

Potter’s field goal was his career best. Higgins took the handoff, faked a reverse and rolled through several LSU defenders near the goal line to finish in the end zone.

The 10-point deficit was the largest LSU had faced all season.

8:05 p.m.

Joe Burrow’s 52-yard pass to Ja’Marr Chase has tied the national championship game at 7-7.

Clemson’s defense didn’t allow No. 1 LSU to cross its own 11 on its first two possessions and LSU still hadn’t crossed midfield when it took possession for the fourth time in the game late in the first quarter.

With the help of a couple of tough runs by Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU finally found its rhythm.

Still, this national title performance so far stands in stark contrast to the semifinal against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl, when Burrow passed for seven TDs in the first half.