The Latest: Championship Saturday starts with Texas TD
AP
The Latest on college football’s championship Saturday (all times Eastern):
8:45 p.m.
Little-used Northwestern running back John Moten IV found a hole in the Ohio State defense and broke free for a season-long 77-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 7-7 in the Big Ten championship game.
The run is tied for the second-longest in championship game history with J.K. Dobbins, who sprinted 77 yards for the Buckeyes in last year’s title game. Moten had only 40 carries for 127 yards with a long of 29 coming into the game.
-