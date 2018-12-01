The Latest: Championship Saturday starts with Texas TD

<p> FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2010, file photo, Texas defensive tackle Kheeston Randall (91) and Oklahoma offensive lineman Ben Habern (61) face off at the line of scrimmage during an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 9 Texas are playing in a rare Red River rivalry rematch in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday. It is the first time in 115 years that the border state rivals will play twice in the same season. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) </p>

The Latest on college football’s championship Saturday (all times Eastern):

8:45 p.m.

Little-used Northwestern running back John Moten IV found a hole in the Ohio State defense and broke free for a season-long 77-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 7-7 in the Big Ten championship game.

The run is tied for the second-longest in championship game history with J.K. Dobbins, who sprinted 77 yards for the Buckeyes in last year’s title game. Moten had only 40 carries for 127 yards with a long of 29 coming into the game.