The Latest: ECU relocating team to Florida ahead of Florence

The latest on Hurricane Florence’s impact on sports (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

The NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes will start training camp a day early in anticipation of Hurricane Florence.

General manager Don Waddell says the NHL is allowing the team to hold its first practice Thursday. The Hurricanes were scheduled to begin camp Friday while taking the added step of closing practice to the public to keep fans off the roads during what are expected to be dangerous travel conditions.

Either that practice or the one scheduled for Saturday will be canceled, depending on when the worst of the storm reaches Raleigh, for the safety of players and staff.