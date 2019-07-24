The Latest: New Los Angeles Bowl to feature Pac-12, MWC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on Pac-12 media day (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

The Pac-12 will be adding a new bowl game to its postseason lineup beginning in 2020.

The Los Angeles Bowl will feature a matchup between teams from the Pac-12 and Mountain West in the new NFL stadium under construction in the LA area. The Pac-12’s commitment to the game runs through 2025.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Los Angeles Bowl and bring a Pac-12 presence to the new state-of-the-art facility at LA Stadium, in one of the biggest markets right in our footprint,” Commissioner Larry Scott said.

The game was announced Wednesday during Pac-12 media day.