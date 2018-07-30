The Latest: Nebraska coach finds some items reported stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) The Latest on the theft of memorabilia from the home of Nebraska coach Scott Frost (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

Scott Frost’s championship rings and other items reported stolen from his home have been found.

Police say the new Nebraska coach located them in his garage Monday.

Frost had reported Sunday night that burglars entered an unlocked garage door over the weekend and stole memorabilia originally estimated at more than $100,000.

Frost and his family don’t live in the home yet because it is under renovation. The theft occurred between Friday at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report.

Originally reported missing were two Nebraska championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings, two Central Florida championship rings, five pairs of Air Jordan shoes, football helmets and a gaming console. Also, a gun safe electronic keypad was ripped off.

Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said Monday night that Frost found all of his championship rings, the gaming console and one Central Florida football helmet.

Still missing were the shoes, five other football helmets and photographs.

—

4:00 p.m.

Burglars entered the unlocked garage at the home of new Nebraska football coach Scott Frost over the weekend and stole memorabilia originally estimated at more than $100,000.

The theft at Frost’s southwest Lincoln home occurred between Friday at 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Lincoln Police Capt. Danny Reitan said. Frost and his family don’t live in the home yet because it is under renovation. Reitan said he didn’t know whether Frost was in Lincoln over the weekend.

Originally reported missing were two Nebraska championship rings, 10 Oregon championship rings, two Central Florida championship rings, five pairs of Air Jordan shoes, football helmets and a gaming console. Also, a gun safe electronic keypad was ripped off.

Frost said in a statement that what occurred is ”disappointing and discouraging.”