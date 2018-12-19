The Latest: 1st signing-day surprise as Michigan beats Bama

The Latest on the first day of the early college football signing period (all times Eastern):

3:10 p.m.

New North Carolina coach Mack Brown landed a big pickup by flipping in-state quarterback Sam Howell from Florida State.

Howell committed to the Seminoles in the spring, but announced he will instead play for the Tar Heels. Howell is a four-star prospect ranked by 247sports as the nation’s No. 3 pro-style quarterback and No. 5 quarterback overall.

Howell’s choice is good news for the Tar Heels considering they’ve had shaky QB play through the two seasons since Mitch Trubisky left for the NFL.

Brown had a lot of instate recruiting success during his first stint with the Tar Heels from 1988-97, building a top-10 program before leaving for Texas. He promised it would again be an emphasis when hired last month for a second stint with the Tar Heels.

The news is also a big hit to Florida State, which finished 5-7 in its first season under coach Willie Taggart but still hoping to put together a top-10 signing class.