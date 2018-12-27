The Latest: Alabama not sharing secret … ingredients

The Latest on media days for the College Football Playoff semifinals (all times EST):

8:55 p.m.

Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence will not play against No. 3 Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl after the NCAA confirmed a suspension for a failed test for performance-enhancing drugs, possibly ending the highly touted junior’s college career.

Lawrence was one of three Clemson players who tested positive for ostarine, a substance used to treat osteoporosis that can act like an anabolic steroid.

Earlier Thursday, Lawrence took part in Clemson’s College Football Playoff media day session and said he has no idea what may have led to the failed test. Clemson was holding out hope additional testing by the NCAA would lead to the suspension being lifted.

But in a statement, Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich says the NCAA confirmed the suspensions of Lawrence and two reserves