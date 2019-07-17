The Latest: Mississippi State turns to graduate transfer QB

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on SEC media days (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Mississippi State is hoping a graduate transfer quarterback can give a jolt to its struggling offense.

The Bulldogs added Tommy Stevens during the offseason. The 6-foot-5 senior was the backup at Penn State behind Trace McSorley before moving to Starkville.

The coach and QB are familiar with each other: Joe Moorhead was the offensive coordinator at Penn State before taking the Mississippi State job and coached Stevens early in his career.

Moorhead said on Wednesday at SEC media days that “Tommy is a kid with a lot of physical tools. Strong arm. He can really run. He’s accustomed to the system so he’s going to understand it for the most part coming in.”

Stevens will compete with Keytaon Thompson for the starting job. Thompson was Nick Fitzgerald’s backup last season and threw for 458 yards, six touchdowns and an interception.

Mississippi State finished with 8-5 record last season, including a 4-4 mark in the SEC. The Bulldogs scored just 16 total points in its four league losses.