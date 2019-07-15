The Latest: Miles says RB Pooka Williams reinstated to team

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The latest from the first day of Big 12 football media days Monday at AT&T Stadium. (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

New Kansas coach Les Miles says top running back Pooka Williams has been reinstated to the team, seven months after he was arrested and charged with domestic battery in a case involving an 18-year-old woman.

Williams later reached a domestic violence diversion agreement with the local district attorney’s office.

Miles says Williams, who will be suspended for the season opener Aug. 31 against Indiana State, went through a legal investigation and code of conduct proceedings with the university.

Williams ran for 1,125 yards and seven touchdowns as a freshman last season. Miles was the head coach at Oklahoma State from 2001-04 before going to LSU, where he won a national championship.