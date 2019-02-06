The Latest: Florida flips ‘Bama commit early on signing day

The Latest on national signing day (all times Eastern):

10:15 a.m.

Alabama already has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country locked up so losing a four-star or two on signing day is no reason to worry about the Crimson Tide. After having defensive end Khris Bogle flip from Alabama to Florida early in the day, another former Tide commit decided to sign elsewhere.

It wasn’t shocking that defensive back Christian Williams, from Daphne, Alabama, signed with Miami, but it was an important get for the Hurricanes. New Miami coach Manny Diaz took advantage of the staff turnover at Alabama to land the four-star cornerback.