The Latest: West Virginia-NC State game off due to Florence

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on Hurricane Florence’s impact on college football (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

The game between North Carolina Central and South Carolina State set for Saturday has been postponed until Nov. 24. The contest was to be South Carolina State’s first home game in Orangeburg, South Carolina, after opening the season at Georgia Southern and UCF the previous two weeks.

The schools both compete in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in the FCS.

MEAC commissioner Dennis Thomas said the game called off due to Hurricane Florence’s approach, citing health and safety considerations for the players and fans.

Orangeburg is about 75 miles from South Carolina’s coast.