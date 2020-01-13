The Latest: LSU extends lead vs Clemson early in 4th quarter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The latest from the College Football Playoff championship game between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson in New Orleans (all times local):

10:45 p.m.

No. 1 LSU has extended its lead to 42-25 over No. 3 Clemson early the fourth quarter in the College Football Playoff championship game.

LSU had already scored more points against Clemson than any other team this season before Burrow hit Terrace Marshall Jr. with a 24-yard TD pass.

Burrow is 29 of 45 passing for 442 yards and four touchdowns, giving him an NCAA record 60 in a season. Burrow also is LSU’s leading rusher with 60 yards and a TD on 13 rushes.

Chase has nine catches for 221 yards and two TDs, while Thaddeus Moss also has two TD catches.

Trevor Lawrence entered the fourth quarter 16 of 32 for 201 yards and no touchdowns, but rushed for the opening score of the game.