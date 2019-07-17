The Latest: Louisville looks to rebuild under Satterfield

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on ACC media days (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

First-year coach Scott Satterfield says he won’t measure Louisville’s success this season in terms of wins and losses, but rather by if players are demonstrating the right attitude and giving their best effort on a daily basis.

He said Wednesday at ACC media days that in the long run daily effort is most important for the Cardinals’ flailing football program.

Satterfield knows Louisville faces a long road back after going 2-10 overall and 0-8 in ACC play in 2018. They have question marks up and down the roster with no clear star players to build around.

The even-keeled Satterfield plans to lean on his success at establishing Appalachian State as a winner in his attempt to rebuild Louisville. He led the Mountaineers to four straight bowl wins and three conference championships before accepting the job at Louisville.

4 p.m.

For the second straight year, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson enters the season unsure of who’ll be under center.

But unlike last year he has two quarterbacks with some college playing experience.

Sophomore Sam Hartman and redshirt junior Jamie Newman return from last year and will battle this summer for the job, Clawson says.

Hartman started nine games last season and threw for 1,984 yards and 16 touchdowns before a season-ending injury against Syracuse. Newman started the final four games and won three, including the Birmingham Bowl against Memphis to put himself in contention for the starting job.

One thing is for sure — the Demon Deacons will continue to play fast on offense.

Clawson said Wednesday at ACC media days that the goal isn’t always to go “100 miles per hour,” but rather having the threat of playing at different tempos to keep defenses off guard.