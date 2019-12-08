The Latest: Liberty, Charlotte qualify for first bowl games

3:50 p.m.

Liberty and Charlotte will be making their first bowl appearances this season.

Liberty completed its two-year Football Bowl Subdivision reclassification process over the summer and qualified for a bowl in its first year of eligibility under first-year coach Hugh Freeze. The Flames (7-5) will play Georgia Southern (7-5) in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 21.

Freeze took over the Liberty job last December after being out of college football for two seasons. He resigned from Mississippi in July 2017 for unbecoming personal conduct and NCAA rules violations.

Charlotte (7-5) went on a school-record, five-game win streak to end the regular season and will play Buffalo (7-5) in the Bahamas Bowl on Dec. 20. The 49ers also have a first-year coach in Will Healy.

Healy was hired at Charlotte after he turned around Austin Peay in the Football Championship Subdivision.