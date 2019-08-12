The Latest: Lawyer to UW: Reject stereotype, enroll Cephus

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on University of Wisconsin football player Quintez Cephus (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

An attorney for Quintez Cephus is urging the University of Wisconsin-Madison to follow the lead of a jury that acquitted the former Wisconsin receiver and to not reinforce what he called the racial stereotype that black men are sexually aggressive.

Lawyer Stephen Meyer said at a news conference Monday afternoon that the school should allow Cephus to return. Cephus applied for reinstatement last week after the jury found him not guilty of two sexual assault charges. University officials say they’re working to gather more information about the case.

Cephus appeared at the news conference with members of the football team and Meyer. He said he has no anger toward the university and that he knows his former teammates support him.

Meyer said the university needs to think about how people of color will view its decision.