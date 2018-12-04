The Latest: Ex-Players pay tribute to OSU coach Urban Meyer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on Ohio State coach Urban Meyer’s retirement: (all times Eastern):

5 p.m.

As former Ohio State running back Carlos Hyde gushed about coach Urban Meyer in the Jacksonville Jaguars locker room, former Florida defensive end Lerentee McCray walked by and shouted “Urban Legend! Urban Legend!”

Both players felt the same about their former and soon-to-be retired coach.

“He’s definitely one of the best coaches I’ve been around,” Hyde said. “It’s all about winning. He won so many games that a loss was foreign to us. Losses didn’t sit well with us because we won so much.

“That’s one thing I’m going to always remember about him: We won so much. We won almost every game in an Urban season. Not too many times you can win every game. I wish we could have won some of those bowl games. But Urban was a great guy. I’m definitely going to miss him.”

Hyde graduated the year before Meyer led the Buckeyes to the 2014 national championship. His current teammate, McCray, won a national title with Meyer in 2008. McCray also credited Meyer for pushing him to graduate.

“I think he’s a great coach, a great human being, a great mentor,” McCray said.

Current Florida coach Dan Mullen congratulated Meyer on his career. The two worked together over the years at Bowling Green and Florida. He called Meyer a “tremendous mentor and great friend.”