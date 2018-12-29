The Latest: Dreary weather not an issue at the Cotton Bowl

The Latest on the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Cotton and Orange Bowls (all times EST):

11:55 p.m.

It will be Alabama vs. Clemson, Part IV.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide and No. 2 Tigers both had double-digit victories in their semifinal games Saturday and will meet in the College Football Playoff for the fourth consecutive year. This will be their third championship game matchup.

The winner on Jan. 7 in Santa Clara, California, will become the first 15-0 FBS champion.

This matchup has seemed inevitable since the Tide and Tigers started the season ranked 1-2 — and they will likely finish that way.

Alabama, which will be going for its sixth national title in coach Nick Saban’s 12 seasons, beat Georgia in last year’s CFP title game after a 24-6 win over Clemson in their semifinal game at the Sugar Bowl.

Clemson won the 2016 championship with a 35-31 win over Alabama, which beat the Tigers 45-40 in the championship game the previous season.

The Crimson Tide beat Oklahoma 45-34 in the Orange Bowl after Clemson beat Notre Dame 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl.

— Stephen Hawkins, Arlington, Texas